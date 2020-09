The Panthers placed Apple (ankle/foot) on injured reserve Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Apple missed a handful of practices with a hamstring injury, and he's also dealing with both ankle and foot issues. He'll be required to miss at least three weeks with the possibility of returning for Week 4's matchup versus Arizona. The Panthers claimed Rasul Douglas off waivers Sunday, and the new addition could get the first shot at the starting cornerback job sans Apple.