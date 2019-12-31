Reid, who made 11 tackles in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints, finishes up the 2019 season with 130 stops (97 solo), four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one fumble forced in 16 games played.

Reid joined the Panthers early last season but took his production to a whole other level in his first full campaign with the team. Compared to his previous career high of 77 tackles, Reid's 130 this season smashed that haul, ranking 12th league-wide and second among safeties. Reid's four sacks also marked a personal best, and although he didn't manage any interceptions, he still defended six passes, maintaining his career average in the category. After signing a three-year extension last February, Reid figures to remain a staple of Carolina's defense in 2020, when his most recent production should significantly elevate his fantasy stock from the start.