Reid (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Reid didn't practice Wednesday, but he's now resumed operating without limitations. The veteran safety has regularly received rest days due to a lingering shoulder injury, but he's yet to miss a game or play less than 95 percent of snaps on defense. He's set to draw his usual start in Indianapolis on Sunday.

