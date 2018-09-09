Panthers' Greg Olsen: Injures foot Sunday

Olsen suffered a foot injury during Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olsen limped off the field and directly to the locker room in the second quarter. With Schefter's report that the tight end is dealing with a foot issue, the Panthers will wait with bated breath and hope it isn't his right one. Last season, he missed nine games after having surgery to insert a screw in that foot. Any aggravation could force another extended time on the sideline, which would increase rookie TE's Ian Thomas relevance within the offense.

