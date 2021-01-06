Olsen (foot) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Olsen missed last week's win against the 49ers, and coach Pete Carroll attributed his absence to a "flare up" of the plantar fascia tear in his left foot. However, the 35-year-old tight end is ready to battle through the injury as he makes possibly his last run at a Super Bowl. Olsen logged just 12 snaps in the only game he has played since suffering the injury in Week 11. He may face a similar pitch count in Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Rams, in which case Jacob Hollister and Will Dissly will take on larger roles.
