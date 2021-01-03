Olsen (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Olsen returned last week from a brief stint on injured reserve, playing 12 snaps in the Seahawks' win over the Rams and finishing with a 15-yard reception on two targets. While head coach Pete Carroll suggested that Olsen didn't aggravate the plantar fascia tear in his left foot against the Rams, the tight end did experience what Carroll termed as a "flare up." Rather than having Olsen push through the injury with little at stake in the regular-season finale, the veteran will be given the week off with the hope that he's closer to 100 percent for the playoffs. Look for Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister to handle most of the snaps at tight end Week 17.
