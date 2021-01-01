Olsen (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, but head coach Pete Carroll relayed Friday that the tight end won't play in the regular-season finale, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

After spending four games on injured reserve due to a foot issue, Olsen returned to action for the Week 16 win over the Rams, playing 12 offensive snaps and finishing with one reception for 15 yards on two targets. Though Olsen returned to practice Friday after sitting out sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Carroll said the veteran experienced a "little flare up" with his foot. As such, the Seahawks will err on the side of caution and hold Olsen out Week 17, with the hope of ensuring his availability for the postseason. Look for Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister to split reps at tight end against San Francisco.