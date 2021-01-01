Olsen (foot) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Olsen hasn't appeared on the practice field since playing in this past Sunday's win over the Rams. There's no indication that the 35-year-old aggravated the fascia tear in his left foot, which kept him out for four games, but it's concerning nonetheless. Of course, the veteran tight end doesn't need to practice all week to play Sunday, and a return to practice Friday should put him on the right track for the season finale against San Francisco.