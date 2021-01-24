Olsen announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Olsen spent his final season with the Seahawks and recorded a 24-239-1 line over 11 games. The 35-year-old spent 14 seasons in the league with stops in Chicago, Carolina and Seattle, and he caught 742 passes for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns. He earned three trips to the Pro Bowl as well. Olsen will join Fox as an analyst in the broadcast booth.