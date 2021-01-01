Olsen (foot) has been labeled questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Seattle did not release a practice report Friday, but the veteran tight end was confirmed as being unable to participate between the Seahawks' Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Olsen did not face any practice restrictions heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Rams, rendering his lack of involvement to be of concern as Seattle prepares for its regular-season finale. With a first-round bye still mathematically in reach for the Seahawks heading into Week 17, the urgency to get Olsen onto the field may be increased. However, surely the team will be wary of aggravating the fascia tear in his left foot.