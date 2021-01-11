Olsen wasn't targeted in Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams.
Olsen clearly wasn't back to 100 percent after returning from a plantar fascia tear in his left foot. The veteran tight end logged just eight snaps on offense and wasn't involved in the passing game. Olsen finished the regular season with a 24-239-1 line through 11 games. This may have been Olsen's last time on the field before he heads to the broadcast booth.
