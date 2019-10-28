Panthers' Greg Olsen: Shut down during Week 8 drubbing
Olsen caught both of his targets for 13 receiving yards during Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.
The veteran tight end's production has taken a substantial dip since a red-hot start, as he has been held scoreless while averaging two catches for 17.5 yards per game over his past four appearances, after putting up 16 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 1 and 3. Olsen was dealing with a back injury through the latter stages of September, but appears to be recovered as the Panthers prepare for an upcoming matchup against a Titans defense that so far this year is tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends.
