Panthers' Greg Olsen: Week 12 return expected
Olsen (foot) expects to return for a road matchup Week 12 against the Jets, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen has increased his workload this week as he enters the stretch run of his recovery from a Jones fracture in his right foot. Assuming no setbacks, Olsen will be available for Cam Newton after the Panthers' Week 11 bye.
