Play

Bradberry (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bradberry sat out Week 10 against the Packers and was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, but he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the fourth-year pro to draw his usual start at cornerback during Sunday's game against the Falcons.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories