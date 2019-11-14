Panthers' James Bradberry: Upgrades to full practice
Bradberry (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bradberry sat out Week 10 against the Packers and was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, but he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the fourth-year pro to draw his usual start at cornerback during Sunday's game against the Falcons.
