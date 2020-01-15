Panthers' Javien Elliott: Shows versatility in limited role
Elliott recorded 38 tackles (24 solo), a half-sack, two defended passes and one interception across 16 contests in 2019.
Elliott secured a rotational role in Carolina's secondary for much of the 2019 season while also contributing on special teams. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in March, and even if the Panthers opt to re-sign him, Elliott won't be on the IDP fantasy radar in 2020.
