Horn (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Horn could be trending in the right direction to play in Week 18, as he's gone from logging a limited practice session both Wednesday and Thursday to a full workload Friday. The 2021 first-round pick was able to play through the same toe issue in Week 17, but if he's unable to suit up Sunday, expect Shaquill Griffin and Jeremy Chinn to see more work in the Panthers' secondary.