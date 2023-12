Horn (toe) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Horn began Carolina's week of practice with back-to-back DNPs, but after a limited session Friday, it seems as if he'll be able to play through his toe issue Sunday. The third-year cornerback and the Panthers defense will look to rebound against a Jaguars squad that's led by backup quarterback C.J. Beathard in Week 17.