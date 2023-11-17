Horn (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Dallas, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Horn was designated for return from Carolina's injured reserve list Monday, but he'll have to wait at least one more week before he can actually return to action. Donte Jackson will once again start as the Panthers' top corner in Week 11.
