site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-kamu-grugier-hill-lands-in-carolina | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Lands in Carolina
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 4, 2023
at
1:47 pm ET
•
1 min read
Grugier-Hill signed with the Panthers on Tuesday.
Grugier-Hill split time between the Texans and Cardinals last season, recording 48 total tackles over 15 games. The Panthers will get more depth at the inside linebacker position behind Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu, while also acquiring a proven special teams player.
More News
11/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/21/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 15 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read