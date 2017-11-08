Panthers' Mike Adams: Missing practice Wednesday

Adams (shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Adams sustained a shoulder stinger during last week's victory over the Falcons. It's possible the Panthers coaching staff is simply giving him extra time off to fully recover. Thus, his availability for Monday's matchup with the Dolphins doesn't seem to be in danger quite yet.

