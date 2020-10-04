Davis registered 84 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 carries, also hauling in five of six targets for 27 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-21 win against the Cardinals.

Davis has so far proven to be a worthwhile waiver wire pickup, or a wise RB stash for those Christian McCaffrey-invested GMs who were prudent enough to add the 27-year-old back during the late stages of fantasy drafts. Relieving the injured McCaffrey in Week 2, Davis collected all eight of his targets for 74 yards against the Buccaneers. In his two starts since, Davis has logged 130 rushing yards and a TD on 29 total attempts while also posting 13 receptions for 72 yards and an additional TD. Week 4 offers a matchup against a Falcons defense that entered Sunday ranking as a top-10 unit with just 3.6 yards per carry allowed to opposing backs.