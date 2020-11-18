Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Walker and Will Grier will receive equal reps in practice this week before the Panthers settle on a clear No. 2 quarterback, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Walker served as the top backup last weekend in the Panthers' blowout loss to the Buccaneers, and he ended up seeing action after Teddy Bridgewater exited with an MCL sprain in his right knee. The former XFL star struggled in limited action against a tough Tampa Bay defense, completing just two of four passes for 12 yards. Though the Panthers are hopeful Bridgewater will be ready to play Week 11 against the Lions, the backup competition between Walker or Grier will need to be monitored closely in the event Bridgewater's status remains in question heading into Sunday's contest.