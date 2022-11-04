Higgins (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Bengals.
Higgins will be unavailable for Week 9 after picking up an illness this week. The wide receiver was a healthy scratch in Week 8, making his absence Sunday greatly irrelevant to the team's gameplan.
