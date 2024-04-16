Higgins signed a one-day contract with the Browns on Tuesday to retire as a member of the team, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Higgins entered the league as a 2016 fifth-round pick, playing the first six seasons of his career with Cleveland before a three-game stint with the Panthers back in 2022. With the Browns, Higgins totaled 137 catches for 1,890 yards and 12 touchdowns across 82 games.
