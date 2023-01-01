Higgins (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Higgins hasn't played since Week 6 against the Rams, so there isn't much surprise here. He'll work in practice this upcoming week to earn an opportunity to suit up Week 18 against the Saints.
