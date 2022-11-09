Higgins (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Atlanta, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Higgins will miss a second straight game due to an illness. Prior to the aliment, the wideout was a healthy scratch, so his prolonged absence hasn't had a significant impact on Carolina's offense.
