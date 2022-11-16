Higgins (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Higgins is not listed on Carolina's injury report to begin the week, a signal that he is ready to return after a two-game absence due to illness. However, Higgins was a healthy scratch prior to dealing with any ailments, so he may still end up inactive versus the Ravens on Sunday.
