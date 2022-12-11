Higgins (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Higgins hasn't taken a snap since Week 6 and will remain out of the mix while the Panthers keep four other receivers active ahead of him.
