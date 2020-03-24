Panthers' Robby Anderson: Signs on with Carolina
Anderson is signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Anderson likely is disappointed with the financial terms, perhaps suffering from a lack of interest due to the 2020 NFL Draft being loaded at his position. From an on-field standpoint he'll have plenty of competition for targets, joining D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel to give Teddy Bridgewater one of the fastest WR groups in the NFL. The agreement reunites Anderson with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who held the same position at Temple when the wideout played there in 2013 and 2015. It remains to be seen if Rhule, Anderson and offensive coordinator Joe Brady can help Bridgewater unlock a downfield element that wasn't really part of his game last year in New Orleans (Bridgewater's 6.0 aDOT was shallowest in the league among QBs with 100 or more attempts).
