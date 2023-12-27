Watch Now:

Chosen is in concussion protocol but has responded well so far, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of The Miami Herald reports.

Chosen was placed in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion in the first quarter of this past Sunday's win over the Cowboys. His practice participation levels should provide insight on how quickly Chosen's progressing through the protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

