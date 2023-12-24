Chosen (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Chosen exited late in the first quarter and was unable to pass the NFL's concussion protocols. He'll work this way to get through the league's protocols leading up to the Dolphins' Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars.
