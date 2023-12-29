Chosen (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
The veteran wideout sustained a concussion in the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Cowboys, but it now seems as if he's been able to clear protocol after a full practice session Friday. Chosen could very well see increased opportunities in Miami's wide receiver room with Jaylen Waddle (ankle) missing Sunday's affair.
More News
-
Dolphins' Robbie Chosen: Able to practice in limited fashion•
-
Dolphins' Robbie Chosen: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Robbie Chosen: In concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Robbie Chosen: Won't return versus Dallas•
-
Dolphins' Robbie Chosen: Evaluated for concussion Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Robbie Chosen: Gets expanded snaps with Hill out•