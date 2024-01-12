Chosen secured four of six targets for 126 yards and one touchdown across nine appearances with the Dolphins in 2023.

Chosen's season highlight came in his first appearance, when he hauled in a long 68-yard touchdown on his lone target during Miami's trouncing of the Broncos in Week 3. The veteran was quiet after that point, as he spent the rest of the campaign bouncing between the Dolphins' practice squad and active roster. Given that Chosen is playing on a one-year deal and set to become an unrestricted free agent, his best chance of earning another contract in Miami will likely be to make another splash play or two in the playoffs, starting with Saturday's wild-card matchup at Kansas City.