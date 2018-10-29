Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Tallies 13 tackles in win
Thompson recorded 13 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's win over the Ravens.
Thompson's 13 tackles were the most he's ever recorded in a single game. He's been a consistent player for Carolina, though he hasn't had prolific stat lines very often. Looking ahead, Thompson and the Panthers will take on the Buccaneers in Week 9.
