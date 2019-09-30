Thompson led the Panthers with 12 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Texans.

Thompson finished with a season-high in tackles and also recorded a sack for a second-straight week. He continues to thrive in a bigger role this season, getting more snaps on defense now that Thomas Davis is no longer with the team. On Sunday, Thompson was on the field for 97 percent of his team's defensive snaps (67).