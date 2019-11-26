Play

McGee was signed by the Panthers on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

McGee amassed 116 tackles (75 solo) and four sacks throughout his first six years in the NFL, spending four seasons with the Raiders and two in Washington before being released by the Redskins in March. He'll provide depth at nose tackle for the Panthers with veteran Dontari Poe headed for surgery on his torn quadriceps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories