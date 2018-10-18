Redskins' Stacy McGee: Back at practice Wednesday
McGee (groin) returned to practice Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
McGee spent the first six weeks on the PUP list, but he has 21 days to be activated from the list at this point. Given that he practiced Wednesday, there's a good chance McGee will be available in short order. After racking up a career-high 44 tackles (24 solo) last season, McGee should rejoin the defensive line rotation when healthy.
