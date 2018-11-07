McGee (groin) was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McGee landed on the PUP list because of offseason groin surgery and returned to practice in mid-October. The 28-year-old had a career-high 44 tackles (24 solo) in 2017 and should re-enter the Redskins' defensive line rotation, with fellow nose tackles Caleb Brantley and Tim Settle seeing eight defensive snaps combined in the last four games behind starter Da'Ron Payne.

