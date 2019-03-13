Stacy McGee: Cut loose by Washington
McGee was released by the Redskins on Wednesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
McGee returned form a groin injury last season, racking up nine tackles (seven solo) and one sack in eight games. This news comes as a bit of surprise due to the fact that the 29-year-old signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the team in 2017. If he's healthy, he could have some suitors in the open market.
