Thomas-Oliver (thigh) has been spotted participating in Carolina's OTAs, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After suffering a thigh injury during Week 3 that landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, Thomas-Oliver has moved past the injury. The 25-year-old has appeared in 25 games for the Panthers over the past three years, tallying 17 tackles. Barring any setbacks, the 2020 seventh-rounder is in line to battle for a depth spot in Carolina's cornerback corps.