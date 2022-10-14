Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) has will not play in Sunday's Week 6 contest versus the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Thomas-Oliver will miss a third straight game as he nurses a sore Achilles. In his absence, Keith Taylor could see an increased workload.
