Thomas-Oliver was waived by Carolina on Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old struggled with injuries during his time in Carolina, being placed on injured reserve twice in three years and only appearing in three games last season. Throughout his tenure with the Panthers, Thomas-Oliver recorded just 17 tackles. He'll now be forced to look for a new team ahead of the coming season.
More News
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Back for OTAs•
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Heads to IR•
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Out for Week 6•
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Unavailable against 49ers•
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Will not play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Questionable for Week 4•