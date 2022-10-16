Carolina placed Thomas-Oliver (thigh) on injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Thomas-Oliver was previously ruled out for Week 6, marking his third straight absence due to a thigh injury. However, after being placed on IR, he'll now be forced to miss at least four additional games. The 2020 seventh-round pick has played exclusively on special teams this year, so his extended absence shouldn't impact Carolina's defense.
