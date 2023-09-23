Thomas-Oliver (hamstring) was cut from the Panthers' practice squad injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Thomas-Oliver will now be free to look for a new opportunity once his health is back up to par. He originally landed on Carolina's practice squad after failing to make it through final roster cuts.
More News
-
Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Goes on practice squad IR•
-
Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Won't make team•
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Back for OTAs•
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Heads to IR•
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Out for Week 6•
-
Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Unavailable against 49ers•