The Panthers moved Thomas-Oliver (hamstring) to their practice-squad injured reserve list Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Thomas-Oliver is tending to a hamstring injury and will now be ineligible to be elevated for Carolina's next four contests. The defensive back out of Florida International played in just three games for the Panthers last year after seeing action in 22 contests over his first two NFL campaigns.
