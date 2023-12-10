Sullivan (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Sullivan was able to practice fully Friday, so it's not a surprise he's suiting up in New Orleans. The 27-year-old has three catches for 49 yards over the past three games with Hayden Hurst (concussion) sidelined, and Sullivan will likely have a similar offensive role Sunday with Hurst still unavailable. Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble are also active, so Carolina will likely have a three-man rotation at tight end.