Sullivan (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 27-year-old tight end was able to suit up for the Panthers' Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers, but he still seems to be dealing with a shoulder injury. Sullivan's Week 14 availability will be something to look out for as the week progresses, as Carolina could be without both Tommy Tremble (hip) and Hayden Hurst (concussion) in Sunday's affair.