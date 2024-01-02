Sullivan didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.
Sullivan's goose egg came after a decent, three-catch outing in Week 16. Despite making the stat sheet in most games during the second half of the season, Sullivan's stock remains restricted heading into Sunday's finale versus the Buccaneers.
