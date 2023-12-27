Sullivan caught three of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

Sullivan operated as the Panthers' No. 2 tight end behind Tommy Tremble, playing just 14 of Carolina's 66 offensive snaps. In nine appearances, the 27-year-old tight end has recorded just 12 catches for 125 yards this season. Sullivan should remain far off the fantasy radar in a Week 17 matchup with the Jaguars.