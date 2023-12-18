Sullivan caught his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Falcons.
Sullivan has become more of a factor lately, with all nine of his catches this season coming in the last eight weeks. Although he hasn't topped 28 yards in any contest, he's generally been good for an occasional catch, as was the case Sunday.
